Get Well: Lamar Odom Makes Miraculous Recovery And No Longer Needs Kidney Transplant

Good news coming from Lamar Odom‘s camp today!

The former Laker baller has responded so well to medication that in the last 48 hours doctors have moved him from the ICU where he was getting dialysis according to TMZ.

Doctors told Lamar his kidney problems were life-threatening, and they told him they’re surprised at the dramatic improvement.

Lamar is on the floor where hospital staff performs physical therapy. We’re told Lamar’s motor skills are impaired from the strokes, and he’ll undergo increasingly rigorous therapy to regain function.

We’re told the Kardashians are happy about the news, with one big caveat … Lamar’s now able to make his own decisions, and he hasn’t necessarily chosen wisely during the last few months.