Thots Of A Feather: Kendall Jenner Has Found Herself A Basketball Player Boo, Too
- By Bossip Staff
1 of 15
❯
❮
Kendal Jenner Is Dating A Laker
We all thought Kendall Jenner was supposed to be the regular one. But, bills gotta be paid, so she’s decided to link up with a basketball player like her big sisters. Sigh. Who is he? Flip through and see if they make a cute couple.
That’s D’angelo Russell. He’s the rookie for the Lakers who’s bound to be great. We bet Kobe is rolling his eyes, thinking about what happened to the last Laker to date a Jennerdashian.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.