911 Is A Joke: Michigan Cop Handcuffs 7-Year-Old Black Boy With ADHD Then Loses Key

A Michigan mother is angry and wants answers as to why her 7-year-old son was handcuffed at Brownell STEM Academy in Flint.

Via WILX reports:

Chrystal McCadden says her son has ADHD, but is not violent. The incident took place during Brownell’s after-school program called Youth Quest, a program that operates through the Flint & Genesee Chamber of Commerce.

McCadden says she got a call on Oct. 12 from her son’s school to come pick him up and was told over the phone that her son was in handcuffs.

When McCadden arrived, she requested to have the handcuffs removed from her son. She was told by the officer that he didn’t have a key.

McCadden said, “You put my son in handcuffs and you don’t have the key, what sense does that make.”

Police said in a statement to WEYI, “An officer was dispatched to Brownell STEM Academy in response to an urgent call for immediate assistance with a child who appeared intent on injuring himself, as well as repeatedly assaulting others.”

Flint Community Schools Superintendent Bilal Tawwab in response to this incident said, “We are working in partnership with the Flint Police Department to get to the bottom of this incident. The Flint Police Department is conducting a full review of the situation so we can get the facts.”

The Flint & Genesee Chamber of Commerce posted on its Facebook page in response to this incident, “We take the safety of our students very seriously… We do not condone any physical interaction with our students and are glad to see that the police department is conducting an investigation. We hope that measures are put in place to ensure something like this does not happen again.”