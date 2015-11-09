Race Matters: University Of Missouri System President Tim Wolfe Resigns After Racial Problems On Campus

University Of Missouri System President Tim Wolfe Resigns

A large group of Black Missouri football players have refused to play for the University until system president Tim Wolfe resigns or is fired, according to Missouri’s Legion of Black Collegians Saturday night.

The coaching staff and faculty said they would support the players in their efforts to get the president to resign. Looks like everyone is getting their wish according to AP reports:

The latest on the protests and turmoil over racially charged incidents at the University of Missouri. University of Missouri System President Tim Wolfe says he hopes the school community uses his resignation as a way to “move forward together.” Wolfe said Monday at a special meeting of the system’s governing board that he takes “full responsibility for the frustration” students had expressed regarding racial issues and that it “is clear” and “real.” Black student groups have been complaining for months about racial slurs and other slights on the system’s overwhelmingly white flagship campus in Columbia. Their efforts got a boost over the weekend when 30 black football players announced they wouldn’t participate in team activities until Wolfe was removed.

But by 10:20am Tim Wolfe had announced he was resigning following the protests by students and athletes…

The Mizzou Family stands as one. We are united. We are behind our players. #ConcernedStudent1950 GP pic.twitter.com/fMHbPPTTKl — Coach Gary Pinkel (@GaryPinkel) November 8, 2015

