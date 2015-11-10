Not Cool At All: Celebrities Who Tried To Out Other Celebrities As Gay
Celebrities love spilling the tea on each other. That includes calling each other gay. It happens and it’s a dirty game, especially if they’re outing celebrities who don’t want to have their sexual orientations go public. These celebrities tried to out others as gay and it got really messy. Look at the instances of it happening after the flip…
Vivica Fox – She tried to out 50 Cent as being suspect based on a XXL cover he did with Soulja Boy…reach much?
TQ – He put out the famous pic of Lil Wayne kissing Birdman that would insinuate that they have a homosexual relationship.
Syd The Kid – She said Alicia Keys, Queen Latifah and Missy should just come out of the closet already.
Isaiah Washington – He outed costar T.R. Knight by yelling out a homophobic slur while attacking him on set.
Lord Jamar – He loves calling people gay…not the least of which is Tyler Perry, who’s had a swirl of rumors about him for years.
