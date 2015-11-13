Elsewhere In The World: Police Find 8 Dead Babies In Plastic Bags Inside German Apartment
Police In German 8 Dead Babies Wrapped In Plastic Inside Of Abandoned Apartment
People will always have a penchant to do violence to one another, but when it comes to babies and children there is certain level of depravity that we’ll just never understand…
Via CNN
The bodies of eight babies have been found wrapped in towels and inside plastic bags in an apartment in Germany’s Bavaria state, police said Friday — a gruesome discovery that spurred authorities to hunt for the woman who last lived there as they try to explain why and how this happened.
A woman in the town of Wallenfels called authorities Thursday afternoon after finding one body, said Jurgen Stadter, a police spokesman based about 30 miles west in Coburg.
Authorities went to the apartment and found six additional corpses, Bavarian police said Friday. The same agency reported later in the day on its website that another newborn’s body had been found — and, like the seven others, it was wrapped in a towel and placed in a plastic bag.
Martin Dippold, a state prosecutor in Coburg, did not say exactly where the various babies’ bodies were found, their estimated ages, their presumed cause of death or how long ago they’d likely died.
No one has been arrested in connection with these bodies, but German authorities are currently looking for a 45-year-old woman who they suspect is the mother of these children.
If she is responsible of these 8 deaths, we hope that she get’s everything that is coming to her by the law and by whatever consequences karma hands her.
