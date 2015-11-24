Who Is My R&B Daddy ?

- By Bossip Staff
Which Soul Singer/Songwriter Is This Pretty Girl’s Father

This pretty little girl is the daughter of one of R&B’s most famous and successful singer/songwriters. She did a little shopping at the Grove along with her Mom and Pops. Can you guess her soul singing Dad?

Hit the flip or the answer.

SplashNews

Babyface and his wife Nicole were photographed with their daughter Peyton. He also has two sons with ex-wife Tracey Edmonds.

SplashNews

