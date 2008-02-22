Snoop Caught with Kush
- By Bossip Staff
Posted by Bossip Staff
Snoop was ticketed Wednesday night in Manhattan for having a little kush at hand at a nightclub. Here is what Snoop’s lawyer had to say:
“He did not get arrested. He received a ticket for possession of marijuana. We are contesting the ticket.”
Too bad incidences like this aren’t shown on his Fatherhood reality show. It would be so much more “realistic”.
