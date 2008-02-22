Snoop Caught with Kush

Posted by Bossip Staff

Snoop was ticketed Wednesday night in Manhattan for having a little kush at hand at a nightclub. Here is what Snoop’s lawyer had to say:

“He did not get arrested. He received a ticket for possession of marijuana. We are contesting the ticket.”

Too bad incidences like this aren’t shown on his Fatherhood reality show. It would be so much more “realistic”.

Via Splash