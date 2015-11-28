It’s Only Right: Nevada D.A. Backpedals Off Charging Lamar Odom With Yayo Possession

Nye County D.A. In Nevada Probably Won’t Charge Lamar Odom With Possession Of Cocaine

The Nye County District Attorney is considering letting bygones be bygones and not charging Lamar Odom with cocaine possesion after overdosing in a Nevada brothel according to TMZ.

Previously, a sheriff indicated that the former NBA baller could possibly face further punishment, but now sources are saying that Lamar’s medical condition will be taken into account when making a decision.

Truth is, Lamar may not even be mentally capable of standing trial even if he was to be charged as his cognitive abilities have been severely handicapped.

Crazy to even think that they were actually considering turning Lammy into a criminal after all he endured.

Image via AP