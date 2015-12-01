BOSSIP Exclusive: Pilar Sanders Ordered To Pay Divorce Lawyers $1.25 Milli!!!

Pilar Sanders Slapped With $1.2 Million Judgment Over Unpaid Divorce Lawyer Bills

Deion Sanders ex-wife Pilar is not having a great couple months.

A judge recently ordered her to pay the NFL star $2.2 million in a defamation suit and now the former Mrs. Sanders has been hit with another million dollar judgment – this time from her own divorce lawyers!!

Pilar and her ex-husband Deion battled each other for years in their divorce case, with accusations of kidnapping, abuse and hiding money being thrown against one another. Deion was eventually awarded primary custody of their two sons and joint custody of their daughter back in 2013. Pilar filed numerous lawsuits against Deion and his family members following the divorce filing – racking up quite the bill with her lawyers.

According to court records, the law firm who represented Pilar in her nasty divorce battle, Friedman & Feiger, filed suit against her back in October for failing to pay them for their work. The firm eventually won the suit against Pilar and was awarded a $1.25 million dollar judgment.