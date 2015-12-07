The Swaddling Dead: Christians Protest This Ohio Man’s Zombie Nativity Scene

Christians In Ohio Protest A Man’s Blasphemous Zombie Jesus Nativity Scene

The holiday season brings out both the best and the worst in people…

Via RawStory

An Ohio man is under fire from local authorities for setting up a zombie nativity scene against town wishes, Fox 19 reports. For the second year in a row, Jasen Dixon, who manages the “13 Rooms of Doom” haunted house, set up a manger featuring the undead honoring a zombie baby Jesus — despite being ordered to take it down last year. According to Sycamore Township officials, Dixon needed a permit for the macabre display this year. But when he applied he was turned down, and now he faces a fine of $500 per day for every day he leaves it up.

God don’t like the ugly undead…

“I think it’s the theme,” he explained. “It just rubs people the wrong way. That’s why they’re coming down so hard on me.” Dixon was already slapped with a $500 fine on Friday, but claims his neighbors are perfectly fine with the display. “My father hates it. The other neighbors, they drive by and give me a thumbs-up,” he said. However, he noted that Christian protesters handed out pamphlets Sunday in front of his display reading “God frowns upon this manger display,” accompanied by Biblical verses.

Would you be offended if this was set up in your neighborhood?

Image via Fox19