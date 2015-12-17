Gentrification Strikes Again: Over 182,000 Families In NYC Apply For 14 Affordable Housing Units In Bushwick

Want to see one of the problems of the booming gentrification problem in NYC???

According to DAInfo over 180,000 people applied to live in ONLY 14 affordable housing units in NYC. Yes, only 14.

In one of the strongest real estate markets in the borough, where at least 1,328 new apartments were slated for construction over the course of the year, just 14 affordable apartments opened up for lottery, according to the city’s Department Housing Preservation and Development.

There were 181,229 applicants for those 14 units, according to HPD.

“Fourteen is too low. Even if it’s double that, even if it’s 30, it’s still too low,” said affordable housing advocate Scott Short with the Ridgewood Bushwick Senior Citizen’s Council.

The small number of affordable units highlights the shortcomings of the city’s current Voluntary Inclusionary Housing program, which asks developers to build affordable units for certain tax breaks, Short said.

“In North Brooklyn developers don’t choose to take advantage of it, either because the incentives are not great enough or because the [zoning doesn’t] allow them to take full advantage of the incentives that are offered,” Short said.

In October, the Real Deal published an extensive analysis of all filings for new residential units across the city.

While Brooklyn development had stalled compared with numbers from 2014, by October, Bushwick had already surpassed the number of units built the year before with 1,328 new apartments in the pipeline, according the real estate report.

There were more new units set to be built in Bushwick than any other Brooklyn neighborhood, and the area accounted for 19 percent of all of the borough’s new development, the Real Deal found.

The meager number of affordable units built, compared with feverish market-rate development is indicative of the fact that city policies still don’t do much to harness that momentum, said Moses Gates from the Association for Neighborhood and Housing Development, an umbrella organization for affordable housing developers.