Tough Crowd: Philadelphia’s Mummer Parade Shamelessly Mocks Transgender Caitlyn/Bruce Jenner [Video]

Mummers Parade In Philadelphia Mocks Transgender Bruce And Caitlyn Jenner

One of the oldest public spectacles in America, Philadelphia‘s Mummers Parade, is in hot water for mocking the country’s newest transgender “hero” Caitlyn Jenner. As damn near everyone knows, Caitlyn used to be Bruce Jenner, olympic gold medalist and champion.

Well, in Philly, Caitlyn, Bruce and whoever else are just the butts of a joke.

Newly elected mayor Jim Kenney had this to say about the bigotry in his city according to TMZ:

“Our trans citizens do not deserve this type of satire/insult.”

What do you think? Funny or foul?

Image via YouTube