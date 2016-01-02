Kinky Kimmy Cakes’ New Year’s Resolutions Will Likely Keep Kanye Hooked

Kim Kardashian New Year’s Resolutions

Having just given birth two seconds ago, it’s no surprise Kim Kardashian’s New Year’s resolutions includes losing the 60 pounds she gained while pregnant with son Saint West. But who knew Kim was also looking to spice up her love life with a new move?

On top of weight loss and planning a family trip, Kimmy wants to learn how to master the art of splits.

Heres’s what she wrote on her website:

To be honest, I’m not really into New Year’s resolutions. I’ve done them before, but I don’t believe in them. For some people, they are a good jumping off point, but for me I like to set goals throughout the year. I think setting little goals every month is productive and long-term goals (like saving money or learning a new language) are important, too. But I don’t need a new calendar year to do that. In the next coming months I’d obviously like to shed the baby weight. That’s the big one to accomplish first! I’d also like to finish our home next year, so we’re working hard to make decisions and meet deadlines so it gets done. I’d like to do some really cool photo shoots for my Web site. I want to do a couple more fun weekend trips with my Twitter followers that I haven’t met yet. I also want to plan a West family vacation—it’s a project in itself to find the time! Oh, I also want to learn how to do the splits LOL! And I’m sure I’ll think of more things along the way!

But will she able to do it on the D, tho?

What are some of YOUR New Year’s resolutions?