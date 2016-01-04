Dude, You’re a Guy: Jaden Smith Named The Face Of Louis Vuitton Spring Women’s Collection

Jaden Smith Named The Face Of Louis Vuitton’s Spring 2016 Women’s Collection

Welp, here we are. It’s 2016 and the campaign to blur the lines between men and women is still going strong.

Jaden Smith has been announced as the face of prestigious fashion house Louis Vuitton’s spring 2016 WOMEN’S collection. That’s right. Jaden Smith is gonna show the ladies how to be a bad b!t¢# rockin’ that LV.

Artistic director Nicolas Ghesquière shared a few snaps from the photoshoot welcoming Will and Jada’s baby boy into the fold.

We’ve seen Jaden wear a dress, a Batman costume and all other sorts of ridiculousness in the past, but this is taking it to a whole ‘nother level.

It’s cool to express yourself and whatnot, and having a Louis Vuitton contract is a big deal we suppose. But what exactly are you expressing when you don women’s clothing?

Flip the page for a closer look at Jaden’s feminine steez…

Images via Instagram