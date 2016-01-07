Watch: Jhené Aiko, The Alchemist, Va$htie And More Get Busy For “By Design” Culture Collabs Campaign [Video]

FORD Partners With Jhene Aiko, The Alchemist And Naturel For Culture Collabs Campaign

This is pretty cool to see folks connect across industries…

To emphasize it’s commitment to the arts, FORD has launched its “By Design” Culture Collabs campaign. Culture Collabs is a video series documenting how FORD has joined forces with singer/songwriter Jhené Aiko, DJ Va$htie Kola, music producer The Alchemist, entrepreneur Mike Brown, artist collective The Seventh Letter, and digital artist Naturel. Over the last few months, they came together to connect Ford’s iconic script logo with their respective crafts in Detroit, Los Angeles and San Francisco. The videos in this series will explore how music, art and culture drove the creative process behind this collaboration. The track playing in the video was produced by legendary producer, The Alchemist. “By Design” features a broad range of Ford cars, from the Focus Electric to Ford GT, and highlights the passion and innovation that goes into the company’s entire lineup of cars – by design. Check out the art installations by following the hashtag #FordByDesign and you can watch the video detailing the artistic process below.