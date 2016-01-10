Chateau She Can’t Pay??? Sheree Whitfield Confirms Whether Or Not She’s Too Broke To Finish Her Mansion

Chateau She Can’t Pay or nah???

Sheree Whitfield Responds To Rumors That She’s Broke

Although her Atlanta mega mansion still isn’t finished, Sheree Whitfield is denying rumors that it’s because she’s broke.

As previously reported she told BOSSIP’s “Don’t Be Scared” podcast that the house wasn’t completed after years of construction because she was taken advantage of by contractors.

“I totally got in way over my head,” Sheree told BOSSIP’s podcast. “It’s been a learning experience, I’ve never built a house before. So me going into this and thinking ‘okay I got this’ and you’re thinking this is your budget, and me being a woman I’ve gotten taken advantage of.

I’ve done most of the things in that house at least two times.

Now she’e expounding further on allegations made by Kenya Moore that she’s broke.

InTouch reports:

On the season eight premiere of Real Housewives of Atlanta, Kenya Moore accused Sheree Whitfield of not being able to afford the renovations on her still-vacant mansion, Château Sheree. Now, Sheree talks to In Touch to set the record straight about her financial status. Sheree, whose Atlanta mansion has been a work in progress for five years tells the mag, “The whole world pretty much hit a crisis; I don’t think I was the only one who hit a financial wall.” “But I’m still living the same lifestyle, fortunately,” she adds. “I don’t spend recklessly. Trust me: If I’m buying X, Y and Z, I can afford it!”

Sit down haters!

