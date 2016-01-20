In White Folks News: Sarah Palin’s Son Track Charged With Domestic Violence After Spazzing Out With AR-15 Rifle

Sarah Palin and her baby mama of a daughter aren’t the only ain’t isht ones in the family apparently. According to KTVA reports, Sarah’s son Track was recently arrested for domestic violence.

Wasilla police were dispatched to a home on the 1100 block of the Parks Highway after receiving two phone calls. The first was a woman reporting that “a male had punched her in the face and that a firearm was involved,” police said in an affidavit. The second call was from someone who identified themselves as Track Palin.

When police arrived at the home, owned by Sarah and Todd Palin, Track Palin came outside. The responding officer described Track Palin’s behavior as “uncooperative, belligerent and evasive” while he was being questioned about the calls. The officer also noted a strong smell of alcohol and bloodshot eyes. Track Palin said he did not know where the woman who had called 911 was, and was put into handcuffs due to his “escalating hostility,” court records show.

After detaining Track Palin, officers were able to locate the woman who called 911 hiding under a bed inside the home, crying.

After speaking with both the woman and Track Palin, police were able to determine the woman was in a relationship with Track Palin, and the incident began when he became angry that she was in contact with her ex-boyfriend. The two confirmed they were arguing during a drive to the residence and in the driveway.

“Palin approached [the woman] and struck her on the left side of her head near her eye with a closed fist,” police said in court documents. “Palin then kicked [her] on the right knee.”