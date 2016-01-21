Poor Thang: Meek Mill Donates 60,000 Bottles Of Water To Flint Residents & Gets Roasted Anyway

The Internet Vs. Charitable Meek Mill

Meek Mill Nicki’s boyfriend just can’t win. No matter what he says or does, he gets dragged straight to Hell even after donating 60,000 bottles of water to Flint residents (AND $50,000 to charity) that sparked YET ANOTHER Meek slander wave across social media.

Hit the flip for the latest chapter of “Everybody Hates Meek.”