Wait… What?!? Decrepit Actress Charlotte Rampling Says Oscar Boycott Is Racist Against White People

Charlotte Rampling Says Oscar Boycott Is Racist Against White People

Oscar nominee Charlotte Rampling is not here for the #OscarSoWhite outrage. The elderly actress recently blasted the controversy over claims of lack of diversity in Hollywood as a racist plot against white folks. What?!

According to The Guardian the actress says that the controversy is discriminatory against Caucasians.

Asked for her take on the current furore over all-white lists of nominees on French Radio network Europe 1 on Friday morning, the British actor did not mince her words. “It is racist to whites,” she said. “One can never really know, but perhaps the black actors did not deserve to make the final list,” added Rampling. Asked if the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences should introduce quotas, a proposal which no current advocate of increased diversity has mooted, she responded: “Why classify people? These days everyone is more or less accepted … People will always say: ‘Him, he’s less handsome’; ‘Him, he’s too black’; ‘He is too white’ … someone will always be saying ‘You are too’ [this or that] … But do we have to take from this that there should be lots of minorities everywhere?”

When the interviewer later explains the ain’t isht actress that African American members of the film industry feel like a minority, Rampling replies: “No comment.”

Listen here, white folks: THERE IS NO SUCH THING AS REVERSE RACISM!!!!!!

WENN/Getty