Meet The Black Actors And Actresses Stealing The Show At Sundance This Year

Black Actors Taking Over Sundance We all know that #OscarsSoWhite is a thing that’s happening in Hollywood. But what you may not know is that #SundanceIsBlackExcellence. There are plenty of movies featuring Black people that are stealing the spotlight and they deserve it. Here are some of the breakout stars, legends and newcomers you need to pay attention to going forward.

Don Cheadle – He’s playing Miles Davis in his very own biopic of the legendary jazz musician. We can’t wait to see it.

Charles Brice – He’s the star of the movie How To Tell You’re A Douchebag, a movie based on a pretty infamous blog.

Young. Gifted. Black. And maybe pretty. #OccasionallyDatingBlackWomen pic.twitter.com/TIz50QBOwl — De Wanda Wise (@DeWandaWise) July 12, 2015 DeWanda Wise – She is also the star of How To Tell You’re A Douchebag. She plays the love interest and word is she’s putting on a great performance.

Amanda Stenberg –The 17-year-old is in a drama As You Are about police investigations gone awry.

Markees Christmas – This 13-year-old plays a Biggie wannabe in Germany who’s trying to work his way through life in Europe while being incredibly socially awkward in the movie Morris From America

Craig Robinson – Robinson plays Christmas’ dad in the movie.

Danny Glover – He stars in a movie called Mr. Pig where he tries to sell his prize pig. It’s getting a lot of buzz for his resurgence.

Jacob Latimore – The old Disney star is in a movie called Sleight where he shows off his singing, dancing and acting chops.

Tika Sumpter – She plays a young Michelle Obama in the movie on the Obamas years as a couple. Lots of pressure but she can pull it off.

Parker Sawyers – He’s playing Barack Obama in that same movie, Southside With You

Nate Parker – He’s in the biggest movie of Sundance, Birth Of A Nation. We can’t wait to see this movie.

Oh hello there… pic.twitter.com/jTPNmP4lrM — Aja Naomi King (@ajanaomi_king) January 23, 2016 Aja Naomi King – She’s also a scene-stealer in the Birth Of A Nation movie.