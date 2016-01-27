O.J. Simpson Furious That “No One Had The Balls” To Get His Side Of The Story For Upcoming FX Miniseries

“American Crime Story: The People Vs. O.J. Simpson” will be hitting TV screens starting next week, but there’s already one person who isn’t on board with the story FX is selling. Naturally, it’s O.J. Simpson himself. While the Juice awaits his parole hearing next year, he’s hot about the fact that Cuba Gooding Jr. nor anyone else from the production rang his phone for perspective while putting this series together.

Via MailOnline:

‘OJ is mad because he is being ignored,’ a prison friend reveals to Daily Mail Online.

‘He says they have created this soap-opera based on what other people are saying and what has been falsely reported in the papers, but nobody had the b***s to talk to him,’ says the source.

‘And he feels it will be just be a bunch of BS because nobody knows what really happened, but OJ. He’s also resents that it’s a payday for everyone else and it’s his story.’

Last week OJ was so upset over the upcoming show, he was wailing that Nicole and Ron died over 20 years ago and just when everyone has stopped talking about it and he is planning to get out of prison next year, this movie is coming out and the madness is starting up all over again.

OJ, who will turn 69 in July, is still sitting in a jail cell in the Lovelock Correctional Center in Lovelock, Nevada after being convicted of criminal conspiracy, kidnapping, assault, robbery and using a deadly weapon in Las Vegas in 2007. On October 3, 2008 OJ was sentenced to thirty-three years in prison with the possibility of parole in about nine years, in 2017.