‘Never Go Against The Family’ Did Khloe Just Blast Rob Kardashian For Shadily Smashing Blac Chyna???
Shade or nah???
Are The Kardashians Sending A Message To Rob Kardashian About Blac Chyna???
Remember a few days ago when Khloe Kardashian tweeted to “one of her 100 family members” to “never go against family” and fans assumed she was talking to her little brother?
Well it looks like Khloe’s serious about that statement and she’s conveniently saying it again as more news breaks bout Rob Kardashian’s relationship with Blac Chyna.
On Tuesday Khloe shared a snap from a studio session with Kanye for “Waves”, that she, Kim, Kourtney and family friend Larsa Pippen attended. “Never go against THE family,” she captioned the photo.
She later took to Instagram to add that the quote actually from a “Godfather” inspired Kanye who went on one of his rants at the studio.
Hmmmm….how convenient. Does this mean Kanye’s shading Rob too???
While Khloe’s throwing not so subtle shade, news has now broken that Rob is not only dating Chyna (after being booted from Khloe’s house) but is LIVING with her and embarking on a fitness journey.
Hit the flip for more on Rob and Chy.
TMZ reports that Rob’s been shacking up with Chyna for 5 days after hopping in her DMs. They also added that the Kardashians are LIVID about their baeship.
Rob Kardashian packed a suitcase and moved in with Blac Chyna … at least temporarily … TMZ has learned.
We’re told Rob genuinely likes Chyna and is not hooking up to upset his family … but we’re told it has definitely upset the Kardashian brood. Kylie has been at war with Tyga’s baby mama for more than a year.
Rob is using Chyna’s home fitness equipment to train, with a little inspirational help from her.
Rob and Chyna have known each other for a long time … since she lived across the street from him when she was Kim’s best friend.
Our sources say the Kardashians are outraged at Rob’s hookup. They believe Chyna is manipulating everything and that SHE is the one who first reached out. They also say she’s behind Rob’s sudden interest in Instagram postings. They believe Rob’s horribly depressed and she’s playing into his insecurities for her own gain.
This is getting increasingly more interesting.
What do YOU think about the latest Blac Chyna/Rob Kardashian update???
