‘Never Go Against The Family’ Did Khloe Just Blast Rob Kardashian For Shadily Smashing Blac Chyna???

Shade or nah???

Are The Kardashians Sending A Message To Rob Kardashian About Blac Chyna???

Remember a few days ago when Khloe Kardashian tweeted to “one of her 100 family members” to “never go against family” and fans assumed she was talking to her little brother?

Well it looks like Khloe’s serious about that statement and she’s conveniently saying it again as more news breaks bout Rob Kardashian’s relationship with Blac Chyna.

On Tuesday Khloe shared a snap from a studio session with Kanye for “Waves”, that she, Kim, Kourtney and family friend Larsa Pippen attended. “Never go against THE family,” she captioned the photo.

Never go against THE Family pic.twitter.com/23BG5r9U0p — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 27, 2016

She later took to Instagram to add that the quote actually from a “Godfather” inspired Kanye who went on one of his rants at the studio.

Hmmmm….how convenient. Does this mean Kanye’s shading Rob too???

While Khloe’s throwing not so subtle shade, news has now broken that Rob is not only dating Chyna (after being booted from Khloe’s house) but is LIVING with her and embarking on a fitness journey.



Hit the flip for more on Rob and Chy.

WENN