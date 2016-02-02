BOSSIP Exclusive: “Bankrupt” 50 Cent Spending $135K A Month On Bills

Star’s Finances Revealed In New Bankruptcy Docs

Bankrupt 50 Cent is continuing to spend like a baller, dropping $135,000 in bills during the month of December alone.

But 50 Cent’s expenses are vastly outweighing his earnings, and the rapper is raiding his investments to keep up with his monthly bills.

That’s according new documents the rapper filed in his ongoing bankruptcy case, where the state of his finances were laid bare.

The “In Da Club” rapper raked in nearly $38,000 last month, but paid out more than $135,000 – forcing the mogul to pump $20,700 from his Merill Lynch account to help balance the books. He also apparently dipped into some of the $7.4 million in his checking account to help keep him afloat.

The rapper, born Curtis Jackson, made nearly $29,000 in royalties alone, followed by a $3,800 monthly salary, $2,900 in state tax refunds, $1,285 in residuals and $922 from his investments.