UberRUSH Will Now Deliver Online Purchases Straight To Your Door



… In this world of instant gratification where everything is increasingly getting faster and faster, you can thank Uber for indulging us a bit and beefing up one aspect of its service offerings, UberRUSH. Though UberRUSH has been in existence for a few years as an option for small businesses like tailors and florists to fulfill deliveries, the company has now integrated with a number of commerce apps like Shopify and other retailers and brands like Nordstrom, Rent the Runway, and Cole Haan to offer same-day deliveries to customers. The best part is consumers won’t have to do anything special to tap into this offering — which for now is only available in select cities — just simply place an order online as you normally would and select Uber as the delivery option rather than all that ground shipping snail mail of the past.

[MadameNoire]

JetBlue Is Coming Through With The Best Changes Ever For Air Travel

[JetBlue] announced that they will be updating their planes with modern elements, such as high-definition screens, power outlets, and even free Wi-Fi. Consumers can also expect to have more seat legroom and adjustable headrests, a godsend for those who fly extensive hours for work (or vacations). CNN reports travelers will be able to access Wi-Fi before the plane takes off, during the flight and even until the plane reaches its destination gate. Aside from Wi-Fi, travelers should expect to have access to over 100 DirecTV television channels and 300 on-demand movies – that can be watched on 10 by 5.6-inch flat touchscreens. Jamie Perry, who serves as the head of product development for JetBlue, says that flying the airline will become “more and more like being in your own home.” Travelers can expect JetBlue’s A321 aircraft new seating arrangement to be completed in 2016 and their A320 aircraft to be remodeled in 2017 and completed in 2019…

[MadameNoire]

DJ Khaled Gets Beats 1 Radio Show, Premiering Future’s New Album



They might not have wanted DJ Khaled to have a new radio show, but it’s happening anyway. The Miami DJ, producer, hype machine and Snapchat guru is getting a Beats 1 radio show called We The Best Music, of course. Khaled’s show is set to debut this Friday at 8PM ET on Beats 1 via Apple Music. Major key, indeed.

[HipHopWired]