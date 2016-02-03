End Of Days: First Case Of Sexually Transmitted Zika Virus Found In U.S.

This is bad. Very very bad. If you thought that the Zika virus outbreak was just a Latin American thing you thought wrong. Nearly 50 cases have been identified in the U.S. and the latest was sexually transmitted!

According to ABC reports:

A case of sexually transmitted Zika virus in the U.S. was confirmed Tuesday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

This is the first time in this current outbreak that the virus has been reported to have been transferred by sexual contact in the U.S. Normally the virus cannot spread from person to person and is usually transmitted via infected mosquitoes.

The Dallas Department of Health and Human Services reported that an infected traveler returned from a country with Zika transmission and infected a partner with the virus.

Officials from the CDC said in a statement that they “will issue guidance in the coming days on prevention of sexual transmission of Zika virus, with a focus on the male sexual partners of women who are or who may be pregnant.”

The CDC is now warning women who may become pregnant to consult their health care provider if their partner had exposure to the Zika virus and pregnant women should avoid exposure to semen from someone who had been exposed to the virus.

There are at least 48 people infected with the Zika virus. Nearly all — except in the sexually transmitted case mentioned above — are believed to have been contracted outside of the U.S.

Those infected are spread across 12 states, though the most cases have been found in Texas, with eight reported cases in that state.

Additionally, in Puerto Rico, where the ongoing Zika virus transmission is occurring, there are at least 20 people confirmed infected with the virus.