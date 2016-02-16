Homosexual Haters: Boxer Manny Pacquiao In Hot Water For Saying Gay People Are Worse Than Animals

Boxing star Manny Pacquiao apologized today for stating that gay relationships were as “worse than animals” but stands by his opposition to same-sex marriage according to ESPN reports:

Fellow Filipino celebrities were among those criticizing his remarks, made when a TV network asked candidates about their views on same-sex marriage.

“It’s just common sense,” Pacquiao said in the remarks posted online by the TV5 network. “Have you seen any animal having male-to-male or female-to-female relations?”

Animals, he said, were better because they recognize gender differences, and “if you have male-to-male or female-to-female [relationships], then people are worse than animals.”

Among those who reacted strongly was popular gay comedian and TV host Jose Marie Viceral, known as Vice Ganda. Vice Ganda tweeted that lesbians, gays, bisexuals and transgenders are humans, not animals. He said that they’re not saints but that they’ll pray for the boxer, who is widely acclaimed for bringing his country honors.

Vice Ganda posted a picture of Pope Francis, suggesting that even the beloved leader of the Roman Catholic church does not condemn gays. He quoted the pope: “If a person is gay and he searches for the Lord and has good will, who am I to judge?”