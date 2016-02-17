R.I.P: “Punky Brewster” And “Police Academy” Star George Gaynes Dead At The Age Of 98

“Punky Brewster” and “Police Academy” star George Gaynes has passed away at the age of 98 according to TMZ reports:

Gaynes was at his daughter’s house in Washington on Monday when he passed away. He was 98-years-old. Gaynes daughter Iya confirmed the death to the New York Times.

Gaynes appeared on hundreds of episodes of sitcoms and TV dramas. He also did work on the big screen, appearing in films like “Tootsie” with Dustin Hoffman in 1982.

The actor also made a name for himself singing and on Broadway.