What The Entire Hell: Ohio Teenager Busted Impersonating Senator After Giving Speech At Local High School

An 18-year-old teenager has been arrested for impersonating a state lawmaker in Ohio after giving a speech at a local high school. According to WTOL reports:

Sen. David Burke, R-OH, had agreed to speak to a class in January, but in late December, 18-year-old Isaiah M. Aikens walked into Mohawk High School.

“This person showed up in advance and early, days early, and said that the senator had fallen ill and that he was there to take his place and speak,” said Superintendent Ken Ratliff,

He looked the part, he was well-dressed, well-spoken and told a believable story. He even showed up in a dealer vehicle with a personal driver.

“He went to Reineke Ford, which is owned by Gil Reineke, a state representative, and represented himself the same way and asked for a car and was able to obtain that,” Ratliff said.

Aikens presented his I.D. along with his phony story and was given a tour of the school and spoke to a class for about 45 minutes about advocacy. Then he left without any suspicion.

It wasn’t until a few weeks later when Sen. Burke himself showed up for his scheduled speech that officials realized what had happened.

Which brings the question of ‘Why’? Why go through all that with nothing to gain and no harm done? You can’t help but see shades of Leo DiCaprio in “Catch Me if You Can” or “The Dark Knight” when Alfred Pennyworth said, “Some people just want to watch the world burn.”