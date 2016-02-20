Porn Stars Contest Move To Make Them Wear Safety Goggles, Rubber Gloves, And Condoms In Their Freaky Movies

Freaky flick stars are trying to make sure condoms don’t come between them and their cashflow. A new law going into motion in California would try to require porn stars to use medical-level protection

Via NYPost:

One after another, scores of people who make porn films for a living pleaded their case to California workplace safety officials: Don’t force condoms or safety goggles or other devices designed to stop the spread of sexually transmitted diseases on them because those devices will simply stop people from watching porn films and soon they’ll have no jobs at all.

“All of us are here for the same reason. We want to keep California workers safe,” porn actress SiouxsieQ, who also reports on the industry for various publications, told the state Division of Occupational Safety and Health’s Standards Board during a public hearing Thursday.

But adopting regulations specifically requiring the use of condoms and other safety measures that audiences don’t like would only keep people from watching films and destroy a multibillion-dollar business that employs thousands, she and dozens of others told the board.

Under the 21-page proposal Cal/OSHA rejected, so-called engineering controls “such as condoms” must be used by actors engaging in sex to reduce the risk of transmitting HIV and other diseases. Movie producers would also be required to pay for medical visits, treatments and other health-care costs for their performers.

The problem, several speakers said, is that a large segment of their audience loses interest in a film when they see actors with condoms.

Others said that if the rules were put into effect, Cal/OSHA inspectors could also eventually begin ordering actors to use safety goggles and dental dams, adding no one would want to see a film with that equipment.