People Ain’t Isht: NYC Man Stabs His Boyfriend’s Puppy To Death Because He Thought He Was Dirty Dog Cheating

A jealous NYC man has been arrested and charged for stabbing his boyfriend’s dog death because he believed he was being cheated on. According to NY Daily News:

Jose Rodriguez was charged with aggravated cruelty to animals, criminal mischief and weapons possession in the shocking Saturday morning incident, which happened in front of passersby on E. 78th St.

The boyfriend had gone to Texas to visit family when the vicious incident happened, sources said.

Rodriguez, suspicious his boyfriend was actually traveling to visit another man, took the dog outside and stabbed the tiny canine twice with a kitchen knife, sources said.

Witnesses called 911 and responding officers arrested Rodriguez at the scene.