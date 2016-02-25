“Is We Sick Boss” Sheriff David Clarke Goes In On Beyonce For Support From Farrakhan And The NOI [Video]

We are so happy this is making peope like him upset… It is fun to watch.

Sheriff David Clarke was asked if the recent offer by Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan to provide security for Beyoncé Knowles will improve things or make them worse. Clarke responds without hesitation, “It’ll make it worse. Look, I don’t care who she hires as private security as long as public resources in the form of police officers aren’t used.” He goes on to caution Knowles not to be too hasty in who she chooses, saying, “She’s got a good brand, she’d better be a little careful with it. I can’t believe that she would crawl in bed with the devil that I call Louis Farrakhan. If Lucifer had a son it would be Louis Farrakhan.