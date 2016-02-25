So Sad: Dark-Skinned Supermodel Ajak Deng Quits Modeling Career After Dealing With “Fakes And The Lies”

Ajak Deng Quits Modeling Career After Dealing With Fakes And Lies

We recently reported that Sudanese model Ajak Deng made major waves in the fashion industry with a Twitter rant that accused Balmain of dropping her from their Fall 2014 Paris Fashion Week show because she is black.

The model has recently decided to quit the model biz for good according to People Magazine:

The 26-year-old high-fashion runway regular announced she’s retiring from modeling on Tuesday to leave a life she calls too “dramatic.” She announced her departure on Instagram, saying, “I am happy to announce that I am officially done with the fashion industry, I will be moving back to Australia in order to live the life that I fully deserved. Which is real life.” She doesn’t stop there, though: “I can no longer deal with the fakes and the lies. My life is too short for this dramatic life. I am thankful and grateful for every sweet souls that I have crossed path with.”

Check out the post below:

#BlackModelsMatter

IG