‘The Birth Of A Nation’ Is Coming To Theaters This Fall



After a successful premiere at Sundance Film Festival and making history as the most expensive film purchased by a movie house (Fox Searchlight), The Birth of A Nation has finally received a release date. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film will debut in theaters across the nation on Oct. 7. Written and directed by the film’s lead star, Nate Parker, the film tells the story of black slave rebellion leader Nat Turner and how he took charge of the Virginia slave rebellion in 1831. The film also stars Gabrielle Union, Jackie Earle Haley, Aja Naomi King, Penelope Ann Miller and Armie Hammer. Deadline also reports that the October 2017 date sets the film up perfectly for the 2016-2017 movie awards season: the Golden Globes, the Screen Actors Guild Awards and the Academy Awards…

[MadameNoire]

Michigan Gov. Approves $30 Million Relief Plan For Flint Residents’ Water Bills



After making headlines for its public health crisis, Flint, Michigan is trying to clean up its act, starting with its lead-contaminated water system. [On Feb. 26] Michigan Governor Rick Snyder signed a bill into law giving Flint residents $30 million to cover the city’s water bills used for drinking, cooking and bathing, Michigan Radio reports. During a press conference on Friday, Feb. 26, 2016 at University of Michigan Flint – Riverfront Banquet Center, Synder expressed that the people should not have to pay for the water they can’t drink. “The safety and well-being of Flint families remains our top priority,” he continued. While the plan will cover 65% of the water bills for the past two years, residents will still have to foot the bill for sewer fees due to the Republican-controlled Legislature not approving the Democrats’ efforts to double the aid to cover residents’ entire water bills…

[MadameNoire]

Frank Ocean Held Listening Session In NYC, Allegedly



Word is that Frank Ocean held a listening session in New York City, allegedly. All traces of the intimate gathering have been purged from the Internets—which shouldn’t even really be possible. Reports Vulture: Fuse notes hope might be on the horizon because there might’ve been a “very very secret frank ocean listening party” on Sunday night. Might is the operative word, as most of the previously uploaded Instagram and Soundcloud snippets from said party have already been taken down. Further details and confirmation are unavailable, but MTV points out that the quick removal might be promising verification ofChannel Orange follow-up material. Ocean’s debut, channel ORANGE, dropped way back in 2012. The Odd Future crooner’s new album, Boys Don’t Cry, was originally thought to be dropping in late 2015. Well, that didn’t happen.

[HipHopWired]