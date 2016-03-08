Love & Hip Hop New York Season Finale: Papoose & Remy’s Wedding, Cisco Tries To Hit Cardi B, And Peter Getting A Vasectomy? [Video]
Welp, it’s the season finale on #LHHNY and it’s not going out with a bang…it’s more like a “woosh.”
Remy runs into some issues with her bridesmaids.
Turn the pages and enjoy…
Remy tapes a special surprise for Papoose on their wedding day #LHHNY
Remy makes up with her two sisters on her wedding day #LHHNY
Ayanna, the wedding coordinator can’t locate the pastor.. Remy’s NOT happy #LHHNY
The men discuss the upcoming nuptials.
Amina just can’t keep up with Peter’s negligence.
Cardi B checks in on the Creep Squad & Cisco likes what he sees #LHHNY
Papoose sees Remy for the first time in her wedding dress #LHHNY
The big moment has finally arrived.
It’s all about What Cardi B wants and what Cardi B needs #LHHNY
Tara explains what she’s learned through out her journey with Peter #Lhhny
Remy Ma, Rah Ali, Cisco, Papoose, Cardi B and MariahLynn look back on episode 12.
