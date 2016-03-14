Pure Ignorance: SXSW Tells Muslim American Olympic Athlete To Remove Hijab For Credentials

Muslim Athlete Discriminated Against At SXSW

A USA Fencing team athlete was insulted this week when she tried to retrieve credentials at SXSW, a popular festival in Austin, Texas. Ibtihaj Muhammad tweeted that she was asked to removed her hijab, a completely offensive request, in order to get her photo ID badge that allows her access inside the festival. Then to add to the insult, her ID didn’t even have her name right. It read “Tamir” Mohammad, a far cry from her actual first name.

Talk about lazy and rude!

I was just asked to remove my hijab at SXSW Registration for my ID badge.. I can't make this stuff up #SXSW2016 — Ibtihaj Muhammad (@IbtihajMuhammad) March 12, 2016

Even after I explained it was for religious reasons, he insisted I had to remove my hijab for the photo to receive my badge #SXSW2016 — Ibtihaj Muhammad (@IbtihajMuhammad) March 12, 2016

Thennnnn I was given the wrong ID! From now on my name is Tamir & I work for Time Warner Inc #SXSW2016 pic.twitter.com/TE3jJR16P6 — Ibtihaj Muhammad (@IbtihajMuhammad) March 12, 2016

Despite the hiccup, Ibtihaj went on to enjoy President Obama, who made an appearance at the festival. SXSW Officials have since made this statement in The Guardian about their volunteer’s discriminatory miss-step.