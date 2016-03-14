Pure Ignorance: SXSW Tells Muslim American Olympic Athlete To Remove Hijab For Credentials
A USA Fencing team athlete was insulted this week when she tried to retrieve credentials at SXSW, a popular festival in Austin, Texas. Ibtihaj Muhammad tweeted that she was asked to removed her hijab, a completely offensive request, in order to get her photo ID badge that allows her access inside the festival. Then to add to the insult, her ID didn’t even have her name right. It read “Tamir” Mohammad, a far cry from her actual first name.
Talk about lazy and rude!
Despite the hiccup, Ibtihaj went on to enjoy President Obama, who made an appearance at the festival. SXSW Officials have since made this statement in The Guardian about their volunteer’s discriminatory miss-step.
SXSW said in a statement: “It is not our policy that a hijab or any religious head covering be removed in order to pick up a SXSW badge. This was one volunteer who made an insensitive request and that person has been removed for the duration of the event. We are embarrassed by this and have apologized to Ibtihaj in person, and sincerely regret this incident.”
