Desiigner Is Still Being A Cheap Future Knockoff So The Internet Reacted With #DesiignerSongs

Future Imposter Gets Dragged

If you haven’t heard of Desiigner, here’s your crash course: he’s pretty much a fake a$$ Future who’s putting out songs that sound like Future knockoffs. He took things to another level at SXSW, though, by debuting a song called “Pluto.” In case you didn’t know, Pluto is the name of Future’s first album. The troll job wasn’t met with kindness as everyone reacted with #DesiignerSongs to make fun of the knockoff. Songs like “March Madness,” “F*** Up Some Commas” and “Rich Sex” got turned into fake Desiigner versions. Take a look at the hashtag…