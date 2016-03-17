Scientists Develop Bra That Can Detect Breast Cancer



According to Fusion, scientists in Colombia have developed a bra that can help detect breast cancer. How you ask? Well, it will be equipped with infra-red sensors that will track the temperature of your breasts, and if abnormalities pop up, a warning signal is delivered to encourage you to see a doctor. Maria Camila Cortes, an engineering student at Colombia’s National University who has been working on the bra explained the reasoning for the sensors to Fusion. She said, “When you have cells in your mammary glands that are anomalous, the body needs to send more blood to that specific part of the body, and the temperature of this organ increases.” Increased temperature equals a possible sign of a problem…

[MadameNoire]

Beauty Blogger Deals With Contractions By Applying Full Face Of Makeup During Labor



While some women prefer silence when they’re dealing with painful contractions and preparing to give birth, some people need a lot of distraction… in the case of beauty blogger Alaha Majid, it could be beating your face with all the makeup you own… And while she tried a few different things to get through her labor pains, reaching for her lashes, foundation, mascara and more proved to be the one thing that provided her with the most relief. She contoured her face while waiting for her daughter, Sofia, to make her arrival in the world. “I also like to read. During the first few hours that is exactly what I did,” she told SELF. “However, reading started to give me a headache, so I figured I’d pull out my makeup bag and get to baking…”

[MadameNoire]

DJ Fined For Playing “F*ck The Police” As Cops Cleared Massachusetts Bar



A DJ was fined for playing N.W.A’s “F*ck the Police,” as cops attempted to clear a bar in Westfield, MS. The incident occurred last October, but 25-year-old DJ Boogy was prosecuted for disorderly conduct last week. The DJ, whose real name is Kashawn Harris, was spinning at Shenanigans Pub during a homecoming party. Westfield Police Officer claims the crowd had swelled well above the 160-capacity to more than 350 people. Harris threw on the N.W.A. record as the police attempted to thin out the crowd, claims Officer Juanita Medias. She says Harris stopped playing the song once she made eye contact with him, but wrote him a summons anyway.“I believed at that time the combination of alcohol, the excessive amount of people in the bar and the song that the DJ chose to play at that time was an intentional act by the DJ to incite the crowd which showed a reckless disregard for public safety,” Medias wrote in her police report…

[HipHopWired]