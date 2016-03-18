Bye Madea!!! Are Oprah And Tyler Perry ‘Barely Speaking’ Over Constructive Criticism Of His OWN Shows?

True or false?

Are bosom buddies Tyler Perry and Oprah no more???

That’s the question that’s being asked now that rumors are swirling that the twosome’s on the outs over constructive criticism of TP’s shows on Oprah’s OWN network.

The Daily Mail reports:

They have been the best of friends since meeting fifteen years ago but Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry appear to be on the outs.

A source close to the two Hollywood moguls tells Daily Mail Online that the once practically inseparable pair barely speak to each other now unless it’s regarding business.

[…]

‘But that relationship has soured in the last six months because Oprah finds Tyler difficult to work with and he doesn’t take constructive criticism well at all,’ a source explains.

Things grew tense with the pair late last summer when 62-year-old Winfrey suggested Perry hire some additional script writers to help develop his shows, particularly the top-rated drama The Have and the Have Nots.

She shared with him research from focus groups and the general consensus from executives at the company was that the writing could be ‘improved significantly.’

‘That’s when Oprah finally got to see a side of Tyler she hadn’t experienced yet. He resisted her feedback, the same way he resists the feedback of critics and media people who chastise his work, and became extremely defensive with her.

‘He told her, “Aren’t the shows delivering ratings for the network? Well, then let me do what I do and you can keep your focus group research to yourself”,’ reveals the source.