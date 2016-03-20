Black Trump Supporter Socks Up & Stomps Out Friend Of KKK Dressed Anti-Trump Protestor [Video]

Some brothers are going hard for Trump.

A Donald Trump rally in Tucson, Arizona, was marred by violence Saturday after an attendee brutally assaulted a man, and embattled campaign manager Corey Lewandowski appeared to grab at a protester’s collar.

An altercation involving punching and kicking was captured on video. The video shows a man with an anti-Trump sign walking up stairs when he is hit from the side by another person. The man falls to the ground, and the assailant repeatedly kicks him.