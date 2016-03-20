Black Trump Supporter Socks Up & Stomps Out Friend Of KKK Dressed Anti-Trump Protestor [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Some brothers are going hard for Trump.
A Donald Trump rally in Tucson, Arizona, was marred by violence Saturday after an attendee brutally assaulted a man, and embattled campaign manager Corey Lewandowski appeared to grab at a protester’s collar.
An altercation involving punching and kicking was captured on video. The video shows a man with an anti-Trump sign walking up stairs when he is hit from the side by another person. The man falls to the ground, and the assailant repeatedly kicks him.
Here’s another view where you can see the KKK hood wearing protestor watch as his friend gets stomped out.
