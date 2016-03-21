Shots Fired: Roland Martin “Donald Trump Has A Desire To Be Thug-In-Chief” [Video]

Roland has a valid point.

TV One anchor Roland Martin appeared on ABC’s This Week today to talk about how Donald Trump never ever likes to “backtrack” on anything.

Republican strategist Sara Fagen criticized Trump’s inability to strongly condemn violence at his rallies, calling it a “no-brainer.”

“He’s not going to condemn it,” Martin said, “because it is his brand not to backtrack. I mean, this is a desire to be thug-in-chief.”

He said that time after time, Trump has refused to apologize for anything he’s said, so “we shouldn’t be shocked” by his hesitance on condemning violence.

Martin even brought up Trump’s denial that his campaign manager grabbed a protester, despite video of it, and incredulously said, “Really?!”