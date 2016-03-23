Breaking News: Watch Katt Williams Get Beat Up By 7th Grader After Sucker Punching Kid [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
We have no idea what Katt Williams is doing at this Middle School’s recess, but he was there fighting with kids. In the video above, Katt is seen punching a kid in the chops.
In the longer version of the video, Katt is beaten up and taken to the ground by the kid!
We cant make this stuff up… Turn the pages and look for yourself!
