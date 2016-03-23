Where Are My Parents: 11-Year-Old Minnesota Boy Carjacks Cement Mixer And Leads Police On High-Speed Chase

Kids do the darnest things! A young Minnesota boy was popped after allegedly stealing a cement mixer and leading cops on a wild chase according to KTTC News:

“I betcha he drove around town 6 or 7 different times,” said Dodge Center resident Troy Flatness, who witnessed the chase. “He was smiling, hooting and hollering…he was having a good time.”

Flatness and other witnesses said the boy is an 11-year-old Dodge Center resident, but the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is not releasing his name or age.

The chase began on Highway 14, when the concrete mixer was pulled over by a state trooper for speeding. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says the truck fled, hitting the trooper’s car.

“It’s certainly not your normal traffic stop, not your normal chase,” said Dodge County Sheriff Scott Rose.

Dodge County Sheriff says the chase wound through the streets of Dodge Center, then out onto gravel roads towards Kasson, where the driver reached speeds of up to 70 miles per hour.

“We were concerned about the vehicle coming back into Dodge Center because it was our understanding it had been stolen in Dodge Center,” said Sheriff Rose.

Helicopters were called in from the Twin Cities to assist in the chase, keeping close tabs on the turns the concrete mixer was making.