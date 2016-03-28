Brazen Footage Released Of Mission Impossible Style Helicopter Prison Break! [Video]

Why is this video so funny?

It was filmed by prison guards in Quebec in 2013, and has come to light during the unrelated trial of one of the two escapees, Benjamin Hudon-Barbeau.

He made headlines in March 2013 when he and another prisoner, Danny Provencal, escaped from a Montreal detention centre.

Two armed accomplices had hijacked a helicopter and forced its pilot to land on the roof of the jail.

In the video, Hudon-Barbeau and Provencal appear to have difficulty climbing onto the roof.

They both cling to the rope, which is attached to the helicopter. As the chopper takes off, it carries Hudon-Barbeau and Provencal with it.

The four suspects eventually forced the pilot of the hijacked helicopter to land and they made their getaway in a car. The pilot was found unharmed.

Hudon-Barbeau, Provencal and their accomplices were arrested just hours later. The two inmates have pleaded guilty to charges stemming from the hijacking and escape.

The union that represents the prison guards said they did not have guns to confront the armed accomplices, and so they had no option but to watch the drama unfold through the security cameras.

In the video, at least one accomplice can be seen holding what appears to be a handgun.

Hudon-Barbeau was serving time at the provincial jail for gun possession at the time of his escape.

A similar incident happened in November 2014, when three inmates also escaped via helicopter from a detention centre near Quebec City