Cynthia Bailey Says Her Marriage Is “A Work In Progress” And Doesn’t Blame RHOA For Problems With Peter Thomas

Cynthia Bailey Says RHOA Did Not Ruin Her Marriage With Peter Thomas

Is Cynthia Bailey’s marriage coming to an end or does the RHOA just need a new storyline?

The reality star recently revealed during Reality Checked with Radio Andy, the model says that her marriage is in serious trouble:

“Peter and I are not in a great place right now, honestly I don’t know what’s going to happen with us right now, we’re still trying to figure it out. It’s complicated.” “We’ve been married five years. We’ve been together for eight. We’re the only couple on The Real Housewives of Atlanta that was actually married on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. We’ve never been married outside of the show, and I don’t think that has helped us a lot.”

Cynthia now tells Entertainment Tonight that she’s ready to put some distance between her and Peter….

“I’m a lover of love,” Cynthia continues. “You know, I am the woman that will leave New York City and relocate with her child and nanny to Atlanta for love, OK? So, with that said, I think I get to be that same girl who can say, ‘You know, I think it’s time for me to pack up my tent — my love tent — and move somewhere else now.'” “I just don’t feel that same peace and happiness that I was feeling, you know, when we started this journey,” Cynthia confesses.

Peter recently posted this video alluding to his struggle marriage:

Do you think RHOA played a part in ruining the relationship between Cynthia and Peter??

TMZ/IG