Shopping While Brown: CVS Sued For Telling Store Security To Target Black And Hispanic People For Stealing

Have you ever been racially profiled in your favorite store? According to NY Daily News, CVS security was alledegedly told to target customers who were “shopping while black.”

Sheldon Thomas, charged with intercepting shoplifters at CVS stores, was told, “When you catch the black people, lock them up,” and, “When you catch the Spanish people, lock them up,” a new Brooklyn Federal Court lawsuit claims.

Thomas, who is African-American, claims his supervisor also told him, “There are a lot of black and Spanish people here. Make sure you watch them.”

Racial slurs were routinely thrown around the workplace, including the n-word, the Brooklyn resident claims in his filing.

Thomas, who worked as a CVS “market investigator” from January 2012 to July 2013, said a supervisor told him “watch the black n—-rs that come in the store.” That same supervisor would often let white shoplifters go, but get black and Hispanic shoplifters arrested.

Two other ex-investigators made similar allegations in Bronx Supreme Court lawsuits on Monday.

CVS denied the allegations, claiming they “appear to be little more than rehashed allegations filed by the same law firm.”