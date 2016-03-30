When Women Feel Pressure To Be Perfect, Their Sex Lives Suffer: Study



A study led by Professor Joachim Stoeber and Laura N. Harvey with the United Kingdom’s University of Kent, suggests that women who feel their partners are imposing “perfectionist standards” on them may suffer from sexual dysfunction. The goal of the study, which was published in the journal, Archive of Sexual Behavior, was to examine how four different types of sexual perfectionism—self-oriented, partner-oriented, partner-prescribed and socially prescribed—affect women over a period of time. 366 women participated in two surveys, which they believed explored how “personal and interpersonal expectations and beliefs affect one’s sexuality and sexual function.” Not only did researchers find that partner-prescribed sexual perfectionism contributed to female sexual dysfunction, but it also revealed that feeling pressure from a partner to be perfect contributed to negative self-image, a decline in sexual esteem and an increase in sexual anxiety…

[MadameNoire]

Make It So! MAC To Launch Star Trek Makeup Collection



Forget thinking outside of the box, MAC has gone out of this world with a new Star Trek makeup collection inspired by the science fiction franchises most memorable leading ladies, Deanna Troi, Uhura, Seven of Nine and the Orion Girl, Vina. macSet to launch this summer, the 25-piece special deco collection will have products for the eyes, lips, face, and nails with packaging that will make them pretty hard to resist, even if you aren’t a trekkie. MAC creative director James Gager said in a statement about the new galactic venture: “Star Trek is an iconic pop culture phenomenon whose storylines pushed gender and racial boundaries. For its 50th anniversary, we celebrate each of Star Trek’s powerful women in a transcending, transformational makeup collection…”

[MadameNoire]

Puff Daddy & The Family To Play One Night Only Reunion Concert At Barclays Center



It’s going to be a celebration the Notorious B.I.G. would surely approve of. Puff Daddy & the Family will be reuniting for one night only at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on May 20, 2016. The “One Night Only” Bad Boy Family Reunion concert will feature The Lox, Faith Evans, Lil’ Kim, Mase, French Montana, Total, 112 and Mario Winans performing a plethora of hits from the 20 years deep label’s catalog. Special guests include Jay Z and Mary J. Blige, and there are sure to be more since it’s all going down in Brooklyn. The reunion will serve as a toast to the birthday of the late, great Notorious B.I.G., which is the next day on May 21. “This isn’t just another concert — This is Hip-Hop history,” said Sean “Diddy” Combs via a press statement…

[HipHopWired]