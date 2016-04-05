New York Passes Best Paid Family Leave Policy In The Nation



…According to Mashable, per the new policy, employers in the state will now be required to offer men and women, who have expanded their families by birth, adoption, or fostering, up to twelve weeks of paid family leave. The policy will be introduced in three phases. Beginning in 2018, both full-time and part-time employees who have been with their companies for six months will be eligible to receive up to fifty percent of their salaries while enjoying up to eight weeks of family leave. This will be capped at 50% of the statewide average weekly wage. In 2020, the family leave period will extend to ten weeks. New Yorkers can expect the program to be in full swing by 2021. By then, workers will be able to rake in up to 67 percent of their salaries, which will also be capped at 67% of the statewide average weekly wage, while on leave for up to twelve weeks…

[MadameNoire]

Foodie’s Delight: I Don’t Do Clubs’ Deems April Black-Owned Restaurant Month

This month, I Don’t Do Clubs will be celebrating Black-owned restaurants across the country! Following in the footsteps of New York City’s trendy Restaurant Week, I Don’t Do Clubs launched a month where Black professionals can support black-owned businesses in the food industry and that month is April. For a great price of $30, participating restaurants will treat guests to a custom three-course prefix menu on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays. This special starts today, April 4, and will end April 27…

[MadameNoire]

Everlast To Donald Trump: Stop Using My Song “Jump Around”



Everlast, the front man for the group House of Pain, had some stern words for GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump on Monday. The veteran rapper checked Trump over the use of House of Pain’s 1992 classic single, “Jump Around”,” at rallies and promised to send a cease and desist letter. Mr. Whitefolks got right to the business of slamming Trump via his Twitter timeline, which prompted several supporters of the Republican Party hopeful to respond in kind. “Hey @realDonaldTrump stop using my song jump around at your rallies you piece of sh*t. Cease and desist is coming you scumbag,” Everlast tweeted. He then added, “Hey @realDonaldTrump I’ll smack the f*cking combover off of your disgusting moronic scalp you P.OS. #f*ckdonaldtrump…”

[HipHopWired]