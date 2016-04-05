Girl, Bye: Top Shelf White Woman Charlize Theron Says ‘Pretty People Get Turned Away First’ For Movie Roles

Charlize Theron Says Beautiful People Get Turned Down For Roles

The life of the rich and beautiful can be so stressful!

Charlize Theron recently spoke to Variety while promoting her latest flick and described how Hollyweird discriminates against good looking people. Really?!?

Theron has been busy promoting her new film “The Huntsman: Winter’s War,” a prequel to the story of “Snow White and The Huntsman.” To reprise her role as envious mirror-adoring Queen Ravenna, Theron insisted that her pay be equal to that of Chris Hemsworth — both were paid over $10 million. The “Monster” actress has been campaigning for equal pay for women since the Sony hacks of 2014 revealed the large wage disparity between males and females in Hollywood, which Jennifer Lawrence has also spoken out against. But wage disparity is not the only concern for Theron. “Jobs with real gravitas go to people that are physically right for them, and that’s the end of the story. How many roles are out there for the gorgeous f—ing gown-wearing, 8-foot model? When meaty roles come through, I’ve been in the room, and pretty people get turned away first,” she said.

Woe is me!