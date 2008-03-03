Kanye Dissed at Fashion Week?

Posted by Bossip Staff

Here is Kanye West’s reaction to being denied a seat at the Balenciaga fashion show in Paris because of his ‘hip-hop’ image:

“My first love is for fashion and I appreciate just being in a position to afford to be able to spend a week in Paris visiting shows. I totally love and respect any designer that won’t let me come to their show. It’s their show. They don’t owe me anything. I just love the clothes. Lex (his fiancee Alexis Phifer) and I are not there to take pictures. I don’t have an album about to drop. My tour is sold out. I love fashion and this is one of the funniest things we can make time for. Balenciaga is one of the illest lines right now and I don’t feel any type of way about not getting in. There’s always a catch 22 in being a celeb – your motives are always questioned – but only time will show my true love.”

That’s an interesting reaction from Mr. Arrogant Cry-Baby himself. Yeezy must be maturing a little bit. Good for him.

